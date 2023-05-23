The Trending Style: Chic Thick Hair with Concave Layers – Explained by Daily Vanity Singapore

Concave Layers Give Chic ’90s Thick Hair – Here’s Why It’s Trending

Thick hair has always been a symbol of beauty and vitality, and it’s a trend that’s never gone out of style. However, there’s a new twist on this classic look that’s taking the beauty world by storm: concave layers.

What are concave layers?

Concave layers are a type of layered haircut that involves cutting the hair in a way that creates a curved shape. This technique involves cutting the top layers of hair shorter than the bottom layers, which creates a “V” shape. This gives the hair a fuller, thicker appearance, which is perfect for those with naturally thin or fine hair.

Why is it trending?

Concave layers have been popular for decades, but they’re making a comeback in a big way. The ’90s-inspired look is all about embracing your natural texture and creating a low-maintenance style that looks effortlessly chic.

One of the reasons why concave layers are so popular is because they work well with all hair types. Whether you have straight, wavy, or curly hair, this haircut will enhance your natural texture and give your hair more volume and bounce.

Another reason why concave layers are trending is because they’re versatile. You can wear your hair straight or curly, and the layers will add dimension and movement to your style. Plus, this haircut is easy to maintain and looks great with minimal styling.

How to style concave layers

Styling concave layers is easy and requires minimal effort. If you have naturally wavy or curly hair, simply apply a curl-enhancing product and let your hair air dry. This will accentuate your natural texture and give your hair a beachy, relaxed vibe.

If you prefer a sleeker look, straighten your hair with a flat iron and add some shine serum to give your hair a glossy finish. You can also add some volume by teasing the roots and using a texturizing spray.

Conclusion

Concave layers are a trendy and versatile haircut that works well with all hair types. Whether you’re looking to enhance your natural texture or add some volume and movement to your hair, this style is perfect for achieving a chic ’90s-inspired look. So, if you’re looking for a low-maintenance style that looks effortlessly cool, consider getting concave layers.

