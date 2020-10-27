The Trial of the Chicago 7 : Abbot Hoffman Death – Dead :  Abbot Hoffman Obituary : See Cause of Death .

I especially loved the scene where Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman said “your honor, America isn’t the greatest country. But we could be again.” It was truly the most honest three minutes in film ever. https://t.co/h3ZvzeeLNp

The guy who played Abbie Hoffman is reincarnating that guerilla theater energy in our generation. Praise God for @SachaBaronCohen #Borat2 #TrialoftheChicago7 https://t.co/bAcwQHXHDX

Sorkin is consistently crap at exposing the fun bits of history. He somehow left out from the closing titles the fact that Abbie Hoffman got plastic surgery and lived a decade under an assumed name, during which time his alter ego became a nationally known environmental activist. https://t.co/RCfpKV48Yd

Stim4Stim @Stim4Stim wrote

At some point on this episode, I ask Zack if Borat is doing more praxis than the fictionalized Abbie Hoffman played by Sacha Baron Cohen. Stay tuned for the answer. (Coming soon.) – Charlie

Greg wrote

“You measure a democracy by the freedom it gives its dissidents, not the freedom it gives its assimilated conformists”–Abbie Hoffman

Melisa Campos wrote

The influence of media is so strong but I also find it interesting how I no longer associate Sacha with Borat and instead with Abbie Hoffman which was a perfect role for him.