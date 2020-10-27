The Trial of the Chicago 7 : Abbot Hoffman Death – Dead :  Abbot Hoffman Obituary : See Cause of Death .

You may have just watched Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and was surprised. Especially Sacha Baron Cohen playing Abbie Hoffman. It is rare to see him in serious roles; and in this he had a huge success. Very good movie, Friends … It is worth seeing.

Who is Abbie Hoffman and How die he die ?

Abbot Howard Hoffman, better known as Abbie Hoffman, was an American political and social activist who co-founded the Youth International Party. He was also a leading proponent of the Flower Power movement. Wikipedia
BornNovember 30, 1936, Worcester, MA
DiedApril 12, 1989, Solebury Township, PA
Abbot Hoffman Cause of Death.
A coroner said Tuesday that Abbie Hoffman, a founder of the radical Yippie protest movement of the 1960s, committed suicide by taking a massive overdose of the sedative phenobarbital.

