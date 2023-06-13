The Unabomber, Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, Passes Away in Federal Prison: Obituary

Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, Unabomber, Dies in Federal Prison

Theodore ‘Ted’ Kaczynski, also known as the Unabomber, passed away in federal prison on May 4, 2021. He was 79 years old.

Kaczynski was a domestic terrorist who carried out a bombing campaign between 1978 and 1995, targeting universities, airlines, and computer stores. His bombings resulted in three deaths and 23 injuries.

Kaczynski was born on May 22, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Harvard University and received a PhD in mathematics from the University of Michigan. He went on to work as a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, but resigned in 1969 and moved to a remote cabin in Montana.

In 1995, Kaczynski’s brother recognized his writing style in the Unabomber’s manifesto and alerted authorities. Kaczynski was arrested in his cabin and eventually pleaded guilty to all charges.

Kaczynski was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He spent the remainder of his life at the supermax prison in Florence, Colorado.

Despite his heinous crimes, Kaczynski’s story has fascinated many, with some even viewing him as a radical environmentalist who was ahead of his time. However, his actions resulted in tragedy and his death serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic terrorism.

Theodore Kaczynski death Unabomber obituary Ted Kaczynski federal prison Theodore Kaczynski life story Unabomber manifesto and legacy