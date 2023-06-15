The University of Delaware Resolves COVID Lockdown Lawsuit for $6.3 Million. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The University of Delaware is facing a lawsuit settlement of over six million dollars due to their decision to close their campus and cease in-person classes during the pandemic. The lawsuit focuses on the tuition that was collected during this time, as more than 17,000 undergraduates were enrolled in the university during the spring of 2020, and over 160 million dollars in tuition was collected that semester. The plaintiffs argued that before the pandemic, the university treated in-person and online classes as separate offerings and charged more for some in-person classes than their online equivalents. Additionally, students noted that the university charged them fees for gym, student center, and health center access despite not having access to those services during the shutdown. Interestingly, coverage of this story is mostly being reported by sources on the left and in the center, while the right is typically more inclined to report on stories regarding institutions being held accountable for pandemic-related lockdowns. As part of the settlement, approximately 21,000 current and former students may receive cash reimbursements. Despite agreeing to the settlement, the university denies all allegations of wrongdoing.

News Source : Straight Arrow News

Source Link :University of Delaware settles COVID lockdown suit for $6.3 million/