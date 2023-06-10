“The video of Jor’Dell Richardson’s dying moments: A call to action to prevent teen gun violence”

Jor’Dell Richardson : Jor’Dell Richardson: A Call to Stop Teen Gun Violence in Denver and Aurora

The video of Jor’Dell Richardson’s final moments is distressing, and it is crucial that every Colorado resident watches it immediately, mourns the tragedy, and commits to preventing another child from bleeding to death in an alley. Jor’Dell, a 14-year-old who had just returned from a family vacation, lost his life over a pellet gun that was intentionally designed to look real and menacing. He died for a few hundred dollars’ worth of products that he had stolen from a smoke shop, for a fleeting summer thrill. Although he died at the hands of the police, those who provided Jor’Dell with the gun, instructed him to rob the store, and potentially even dropped him off at the crime scene in a stolen car are the true culprits. They encouraged Jor’Dell to put his life in danger for no reason. Jor’Dell’s last words, “They made me do it. I don’t know who they are but they made me do it,” should haunt us all.

The Rev. Leon Kelly Jr. spoke at the press conference where Aurora Chief of Police Art Acevedo kept his promise to release the police video 72 hours after Richardson’s family members and attorneys had watched the teen die. Kelly, the executive director of Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives, stressed what every parent in the city must know heading into the summer months. He asked, “Who is holding the hood accountable? Protest and march? We are dealing with shootings just about every day. As long as we shoot ourselves it ain’t no big issue.” The accountability of the neighborhood is a significant concern.

In addition, single working mothers cannot lock their children up in the house all summer, fathers cannot keep track of their child’s every move, and grandparents, foster parents, friends, and family have limited influence in the lives of their charges. The city of Denver, the city of Aurora, our schools, our gang prevention units, and everyone else must be pulling in the same direction to ensure that the summer of 2023 does not become known as the second summer of violence. This means providing high-quality, engaging programs for free to teenagers across the Denver Metro Area and access to mental health care. The philanthropists in the metro area should invest in nonprofits already working in this field, increasing program capacity and quality. Just as our governments invest in cultural facilities, they must also invest in our children’s futures.

Although the video of a police officer killing Richardson does not show where the gun was in the crucial seconds before the officer fired, it does show an officer throwing the gun aside seconds after the shot is fired. Even Chief Acevedo acknowledged that there is ambiguity in the video evidence that investigators will have to sift through. If the officer who shot Richardson had waited 10 or 30 seconds, Richardson would still be alive. However, the officer could not have known that Richardson did not intend to harm anyone with his pellet gun.

It is not the case that more police training would have saved Richardson’s life. The two things that would have kept him safe are if he had not had a gun and had not entered the store. For the next three months, the author pledges to join those already working to combat the root causes of teenage gun violence and do everything possible to keep children safe.

News Source : Megan Schrader

Aurora police shooting Jor’Dell Richardson death Police accountability Excessive use of force Police brutality