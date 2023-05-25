The Warehouse launches private-label butter under Market Kitchen range

Market Kitchen, The Warehouse’s private-label grocery brand, expands into chilled products with the launch of a $5 block of butter. The move is part of The Warehouse’s strategy to offer everyday low prices and gain more control over pricing. Market Kitchen began at the end of 2021 with five or six pantry staples and has since grown to over 60 products. The Warehouse intends to continue to build the brand and expand its range of fresh and chilled products. The retailer’s push into private label grocery retailing comes after facing red tape due to a lack of access to wholesale supply at commodity prices. : The Warehouse expands into private-label grocery with Market Kitchen, launching $5 block of butter

The Warehouse began developing its own line of dairy products long before the price of butter rose, with the aim of driving down prices through investment in grocery staples and chilled products. The retailer has launched a $5 block of butter under its Market Kitchen range, marking its first private-label foray into the chilled grocery space. The group plans to build on Market Kitchen to include more fresh and chilled products, and has a dedicated team of five working on product development and expansion. The Warehouse’s move into private label grocery retailing is part of its strategy to offer low prices across all categories.

News Source : Stuff

