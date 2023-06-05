“The Weeknd dating”: The Weeknd’s Love Life: He Feels ‘Guilty’ When His Partner is Unfamiliar with Fame

Who is The Weeknd Dating Now? A Look at His Love Life

Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, is a Canadian singer who has been making waves in the music industry since 2015. With hit songs like “Blinding Lights,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Call Out My Name,” The Weeknd has cemented his place in the hearts of fans worldwide. However, his love life has always been a topic of interest among his fans and the media.

The Weeknd’s Romantic Relationships

Despite his success and fame, The Weeknd has been notoriously private about his personal life. He rarely talks about his relationships, and when he does, he keeps it short and sweet. In a recent interview with GQ, he admitted to feeling guilty about dating someone who isn’t famous. “That’s why I don’t… I try not to do too much,” he said. “I just try not to bring attention to myself.”

However, his past relationships have been well-documented in the media. The Weeknd has been linked to several high-profile women, including Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, and model Chantel Jeffries. He dated Selena Gomez for about ten months in 2017, and their relationship was highly publicized. Fans were thrilled to see the two stars together, but they eventually called it quits in October of that year.

Before Gomez, The Weeknd dated model Bella Hadid. The couple started dating in 2015 and broke up in November 2016. However, they rekindled their romance in 2018 but broke up again a few months later. In an interview with Rolling Stone, The Weeknd admitted that his album, “My Dear Melancholy,” was inspired by his breakup with Hadid.

The Weeknd’s Future Plans

Despite his past relationships, The Weeknd is focused on his future. In the same interview with GQ, he talked about his desire to start a family someday. He said that he stopped using hard drugs because he wants to be a good role model for his future children. “I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more,” he said.

As for his career, The Weeknd is busier than ever. He recently made his acting debut in the controversial television show, “The Idol,” and he’s set to star in the upcoming HBO series, “The Untitled Sam Levinson Project.” He’s also working on new music and is planning to release his fifth studio album soon.

Conclusion

The Weeknd’s love life may be shrouded in mystery, but one thing is for sure: he’s a talented musician and actor who is focused on his future. While he may not share many details about his personal life, his fans will continue to support him and his work.

News Source : Olivia Bria

Source Link :Who is The Weeknd Dating? He Feels ‘Guilty’ When They’re Not Familiar With Fame/