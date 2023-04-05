The whereabouts of ‘M.A.S.H.’ cast members after Judy Farrell’s passing

What happened to the actors from the popular TV show ‘M.A.S.H.’? Devastating news of Judy Farrell’s passing stuns viewers.

A Look Back at the Iconic TV Series MAS*H and Where the Cast is Now

The 1970s was a decade that saw a lot of changes in various fields, including television, culture, and fashion. It was a time where TV was gaining immense popularity, and one of the shows that made waves during this era was MAS*H. Originally aired on Fox, this infamous TV series had a unique concept and amazing cast. In today’s day and age, many are unaware of this TV classic, so here is a brief introduction to the series.

MAS*H is an ensemble piece revolving around a team of doctors and support staff stationed at the “4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital” in Uijeongbu, South Korea, during the Korean War (1950–53). Although classified as a “situational comedy,” viewers can perceive it as a “dark comedy” or a “dramedy” because of the often dramatic subject matter in the episodes. The series featured notable stars like Alan Alda, Wayne Rogers, and Judy Farrell.

Judy Farrell was known for her role as Nurse Able in the TV show MAS*H. Sadly, she passed away recently at 84 following a stroke. Her son released a statement stating that while the complications from the stroke made Farrell unable to speak, she was conscious, alert, and able to squeeze her loved ones’ hands.

Let’s take a closer look at what the main cast of the ’70s series have been up to in recent years.

Loretta Swit, best known for her portrayal of Major Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on MAS*H, won two Emmy Awards for her role. Currently, Swit has taken a back seat from acting and most recently worked in Play the Flute in 2019.

Larry Linville, who played the character of the surgeon Major Frank Burns on the show, was diagnosed with a malignant tumor under his sternum in 2000. Sadly, he died from pneumonia due to cancer operation complications.

Wayne Rogers played the role of Captain “Trapper” John McIntyre in MAS*H and as Dr. Charley Michaels on House Calls. Rogers passed away in 2015 due to complications of pneumonia at the age of 82.

Gary Burghoff originated the role of Charlie Brown in the 1967 Off-Broadway musical You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown and played the character of Corporal Walter Eugene “Radar” O’Reilly in the film MAS*H and the TV series. He did his last film, Daniel’s Lot, in 2010 and is currently enjoying retirement.

McLean Stevenson, best known for his role as Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake in the television series MAS*H, won a Golden Globe Award in 1974. Sadly, he passed away in 1996 while recovering from bladder cancer surgery at the Encino-Tarzana Regional Medical Center. He suffered a sudden fatal heart attack.

In conclusion, MAS*H was a show that left an indelible impact on the TV industry and the audiences who watched it. While some of the cast have passed away, others have retired from acting, but their legacy continues through the love and respect audiences hold for the show and its cast.