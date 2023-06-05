The Wife of Kansas City Chiefs Founder Passes Away: Norma Hunt’s Death and Obituary

Norma Hunt, Wife of Kansas City Chiefs Founder, Passes Away

Norma Hunt, the beloved wife of Lamar Hunt, the founder of the Kansas City Chiefs, passed away on November 19, 2021 at the age of 89. Hunt was a well-respected and influential figure in the Kansas City community, known for her philanthropic work and her unwavering support of her husband’s vision.

Born in Dallas, Texas in 1932, Norma met Lamar while attending Southern Methodist University. The couple married in 1960 and moved to Kansas City in 1963 when Lamar established the Dallas Texans football team, which later became the Kansas City Chiefs. Norma was a constant fixture at Chiefs games and events, and was known for her infectious spirit and love for the team.

In addition to her passion for football, Norma was a dedicated philanthropist, and was involved with several organizations in the Kansas City area, including the Children’s Mercy Hospital, the Kansas City Symphony, and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. She also co-founded the Chiefs Women’s Organization, which supports local charities and provides scholarships for students.

Norma Hunt will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and the entire Kansas City community. Her legacy of kindness, generosity, and love for football will live on.

