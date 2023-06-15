The wrestling community mourns the loss of Carl Eiswerth, a beloved enthusiast, after a tragic car accident.

Following the sudden passing of Carl Eiswerth, a highly-regarded and popular wrestling enthusiast, the entire wrestling community is mourning his loss. Originally hailing from Allenwood, Pennsylvania, Carl was a resident of Lykens at the time of his passing.
Carl was a well-known figure within the wrestling world, particularly in North Eastern Pennsylvania, where he was an active participant and fervent supporter of independent wrestling tournaments.
