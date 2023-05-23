The Zombie Hunter Trial: Bryan Patrick Miller speaks before judge decides on death penalty or life in prison.

Bryan Patrick Miller – The “Zombie Hunter” – Death Penalty or Life in Prison Decision : “The Zombie Hunter Trial: The Crazy Details You Didn’t Hear in Court”

Bryan Patrick Miller, also known as the “Zombie Hunter”, made a surprising move by speaking to the judge and court for the first time before the judge decides whether he will face the death penalty or life imprisonment. In the latest episode of the podcast, Briana and Morgan discuss what Miller said and didn’t say during his statement. The podcast is available to listen and subscribe on various platforms including YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts. Other recent episodes cover true crime cases such as the hunt for Lauren Heike’s killer, the trial of the “Zombie Hunter”, and the story of “Sammy the Bull”, a former Mafia hitman.

Read Full story : True Crime Arizona Podcast: THE ZOMBIE HUNTER TRIAL: The Killer Speaks /

News Source : https://www.azfamily.com

True Crime Arizona Zombie Hunter Trial Killer Speaks Crime Podcast Arizona Crime Stories