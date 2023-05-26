“Thecha Bhindi Recipe”: Add a Spicy Kick to Your Okra with this Delicious Thecha Bhindi Recipe (Watch the Video)

The Spicy and Masaledar Thecha Bhindi Recipe: A Unique Way to Cook Okra

Bhindi, also known as okra, is one of the most popular vegetables in India. It is widely used in Indian cuisine and is loved by many people. Bhindi ki sabzi is one of the most common dishes made with okra, and there are many delicious ways to prepare it. However, if you’re looking for a unique way to cook bhindi, we have the perfect recipe for you: Thecha Bhindi.

Thecha is a spicy Maharashtrian chutney made with chillies, garlic, and peanuts. It is a popular delicacy in Maharashtra and is often savoured with pav, bhakri, and other foods. Thecha can be stored for around two weeks once prepared. In the Thecha Bhindi recipe, thecha is mixed with okra, chopped onion, and selected spices to make a delicious fusion dish.

To make Thecha Bhindi, you will need around half a kilo of bhindi, green chillies, garlic cloves, peanuts, coriander, cumin, asafoetida, onion, turmeric, salt, red chilli powder, oil, and chopped coriander for garnishing.

First, wash and dry the bhindi and cut off the top and bottom portions. Halve the bhindis and cut them into smaller pieces. Dry roast the green chillies and garlic cloves on a tawa on medium flame and set them aside in a bowl. On the same tawa, dry roast the peanuts until they brown. Turn off the heat and allow them to cool. Use your hands and/or a cloth to remove their skin.

In a mortar pestle, add the roasted chillies, garlic, and peanuts along with chopped coriander. Crush the ingredients well to get a coarse thecha mixture. You can use a blender instead, but do not grind it too fine.

In a kadhai, heat oil and add cumin, asafoetida, and chopped onion. Saute for a minute or so. Add the cut bhindi pieces and combine well. Next, add turmeric, salt, and red chilli powder and mix until the bhindi softens. Add the thecha mixture prepared earlier to the kadhai and continue mixing the ingredients with a spatula. Later, use a potato masher to press one part of the mixture down and squeeze out some of the flavours. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with roti, puri, or dal-rice.

The Thecha Bhindi recipe is super easy to make and can be prepared in around 30 minutes. The recipe was shared on the YouTube channel ‘Cook With Parul.’ This unique version of bhindi is filled with the flavour of chillies, peanuts, garlic, and onions. If you want a separate recipe for Thecha, check it out here.

In conclusion, the next time you’re wondering which bhindi sabzi to make, give Thecha Bhindi a try. It is a delicious and unique way to cook okra, and you will surely love its spicy and masaledar taste.

