Theda Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Theda Thomas has Died .

By | January 27, 2021
0 Comment

Theda Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Theda Thomas has Died .

Theda Thomas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Phillip Dawson @phillipdawson Sad to hear of the passing of Theda Thomas. She was a champion of higher ed research in Australia and did a lot to revitalise HERDSA in Victoria. Here’s a paper of hers on students’ experiences of early assessment tasks:

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.