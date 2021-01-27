Theda Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Theda Thomas has Died .

Theda Thomas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sad to hear of the passing of Theda Thomas. She was a champion of higher ed research in Australia and did a lot to revitalise HERDSA in Victoria. Here's a paper of hers on students' experiences of early assessment tasks: https://t.co/IlmAa3PUsB — Phillip Dawson (@phillipdawson) January 27, 2021

