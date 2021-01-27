Theda Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Theda Thomas has Died .
Theda Thomas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sad to hear of the passing of Theda Thomas. She was a champion of higher ed research in Australia and did a lot to revitalise HERDSA in Victoria. Here's a paper of hers on students' experiences of early assessment tasks: https://t.co/IlmAa3PUsB
— Phillip Dawson (@phillipdawson) January 27, 2021
Phillip Dawson @phillipdawson Sad to hear of the passing of Theda Thomas. She was a champion of higher ed research in Australia and did a lot to revitalise HERDSA in Victoria. Here’s a paper of hers on students’ experiences of early assessment tasks:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.