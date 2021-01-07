Themba Kojana Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Eastern Cape education department superintendent general Themba Kojana has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Eastern Cape education department superintendent general Themba Kojana has died. Department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed Kojana’s death on Thursday morning. https://t.co/4qDaMMtJx7 — HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) January 7, 2021

