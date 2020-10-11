Themba Nkumbi Death – Dead :21-year-old Soweto man was killed while trying to rescue a young woman

By | October 11, 2020
Themba Nkumbi Death – Dead :21-year-old Soweto man was killed while trying to rescue a young woman

Themba Nkumbi has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.

“JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ on Twitter: “JOHANNESBURG – Themba Nkumbi stood up against rapists and paid a heavy price. https://t.co/i9ZyHjYMgo The 21-year-old Soweto man was killed while trying to rescue a young woman. Condolences to family and friends. He will be remembered as a hero ”

