Themba Nkumbi Death – Dead :21-year-old Soweto man was killed while trying to rescue a young woman
Themba Nkumbi has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 11, 2020.
“JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ on Twitter: “JOHANNESBURG – Themba Nkumbi stood up against rapists and paid a heavy price. https://t.co/i9ZyHjYMgo The 21-year-old Soweto man was killed while trying to rescue a young woman. Condolences to family and friends. He will be remembered as a hero ”
JOHANNESBURG – Themba Nkumbi stood up against rapists and paid a heavy price. https://t.co/i9ZyHjYMgo
The 21-year-old Soweto man was killed while trying to rescue a young woman.
Condolences to family and friends. He will be remembered as a hero @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA
— JG (Johan) van Zyl ✍✝️ (@JGvanZyl_ZA) October 11, 2020
