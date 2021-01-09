Theodore Lumpkin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Theodore Lumpkin Jr has Died .

Theodore Lumpkin Jr., one of the famed Tuskegee Airmen of World War II, has died from complications of the coronavirus just days before his 101st birthday. https://t.co/AbmWFQUVuz — The Associated Press (@AP) January 9, 2021

