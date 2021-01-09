Theodore Lumpkin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Theodore “Ted” Lumpkin Jr., a member of the Tuskegee Airmen has Died .

Theodore “Ted” Lumpkin Jr., a member of the Tuskegee Airmen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 9. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Theodore "Ted" Lumpkin Jr., a member of the Tuskegee Airmen whose service as a member of the all-Black unit during World War II helped desegregate the U.S. military, has died at age 100. https://t.co/eUnYWK62Sa — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) January 9, 2021

Stars and Stripes @starsandstripes Theodore “Ted” Lumpkin Jr., a member of the Tuskegee Airmen whose service as a member of the all-Black unit during World War II helped desegregate the U.S. military, has died at age 100.