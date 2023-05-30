“Therapy disappearance”: Opinion: The disappearance of therapy treatment by Linda Brewster

The Importance of Lymphedema Therapy for Cancer Survivors

Introduction

Lymphedema is a condition that affects cancer survivors, and it occurs when the lymphatic system is damaged or blocked. This condition can cause swelling and discomfort in various parts of the body, especially the limbs. While there is no cure for lymphedema, there are ways to manage it and improve the quality of life for those affected by it. One of these ways is through lymphedema therapy.

The Editor’s Personal Experience

The Editor of this article has had lymphedema in their leg since 1990, as a result of cancer. They have been managing it on their own, but occasionally, they require a therapist to wrap and massage their leg to get ahead of the disease until they can take over again. Unfortunately, it seems that all therapists have disappeared, and nobody in the therapy world is willing to provide therapy for this disease. This has left the Editor feeling desperate, as the therapy has been incredibly helpful in managing their condition.

What is Lymphedema Therapy?

Lymphedema therapy is a specialized form of physical therapy that is designed to manage the symptoms of lymphedema. This therapy can include various techniques, such as manual lymph drainage, compression therapy, exercise, and skin care. The goal of lymphedema therapy is to reduce swelling, improve mobility, and prevent complications such as infections.

The Benefits of Lymphedema Therapy

Lymphedema therapy can provide numerous benefits for cancer survivors with lymphedema. Some of these benefits include:

Reduced swelling and discomfort

Improved mobility and range of motion

Prevention of complications such as infections

Improved quality of life

The Importance of Access to Lymphedema Therapy

Access to lymphedema therapy is crucial for cancer survivors with lymphedema. Without therapy, the condition can worsen, causing increased swelling and discomfort. This can lead to decreased mobility, which can affect daily activities such as working, exercising, and even performing basic self-care tasks. Additionally, without therapy, the risk of complications such as infections increases, which can further impact the quality of life for those affected.

The Need for More Lymphedema Therapists

Unfortunately, as the Editor has experienced, there is a shortage of lymphedema therapists. This can be due to a lack of awareness of the condition and its treatment options, as well as a lack of training opportunities for therapists. As a result, cancer survivors with lymphedema may struggle to find access to the therapy they need to manage their condition effectively.

Conclusion

Lymphedema is a condition that can have a significant impact on the quality of life for cancer survivors. Lymphedema therapy is an essential tool in managing this condition, but unfortunately, there is a shortage of therapists who provide this specialized form of therapy. It is crucial that more awareness is raised about lymphedema and its treatment options, and that more training opportunities are made available for therapists. With increased access to lymphedema therapy, cancer survivors with lymphedema can have a better quality of life and manage their condition more effectively.

