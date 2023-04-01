There is no known information on celebrities who died in March 2023 as it has not yet occurred. As an AI language model, I cannot predict or speculate future events.

Rewritten: Some of the renowned personalities who passed away in March 2023 were Gary Rossington, Robert Blake, Willis Reed, and several others.

Several prominent figures from the entertainment and sports industries passed away in the month of March. Among them were Gary Rossington, the founding guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, who died at age 71 due to heart problems. Rossington’s slide guitar skills were instrumental in the band’s success, particularly on their anthem “Free Bird”.

Actor Robert Blake, known for his Emmy-winning role in the TV show “Baretta” and his portrayal of real-life murderer Perry Smith in the film adaptation of Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood”, died at age 89.

Willis Reed, legendary basketball star and Hall of Famer for the New York Knicks, died at age 80 from congestive heart problems. “The Captain” also served as coach and general manager for the Knicks, as well as executive positions with other teams.

Actor Tom Sizemore, who appeared in notable films such as “Saving Private Ryan” and “Heat”, died at age 61 from a brain aneurysm.

Joe Pepitone, a baseball All-Star first baseman for the New York Yankees in the 1960s, died at age 82 from a suspected heart attack. He became famous for his flamboyant personality, hairpieces, and love for nightlife.

Lance Reddick, a character actor known for his intense and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and in movies, such as “The Wire” and the “John Wick” franchise, died suddenly at age 60 from natural causes.

Israeli actor Chaim Topol, who charmed audiences with his portrayal of Tevye in the musical “Fiddler on the Roof”, died at age 87.

Grammy-winning saxophonist and influential composer Wayne Shorter died at age 89. He was known for shaping modern jazz with his enigmatic and intrepid saxophone playing.

R&B crooner Bobby Caldwell, best known for hits such as “What You Won’t Do For Love”, died at age 71.

Tom Leadon, a singer and guitarist and co-founder of the band Mudcrutch with Tom Petty, died at age 71.

Darcelle XV, a drag queen, entertainer, and cabaret owner based in Portland, Oregon, died at age 92. Born Walter Cole, he earned an entry in Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest drag performer.

Wayne Swinny, a guitarist and founding member of the rock band Saliva, died at age 59 from a brain hemorrhage.

Paul O’Grady, a British comedian, actor and TV host known for his docuseries “For the Love of Dogs” and his drag queen alter-ego Lily Savage, died unexpectedly but peacefully at age 67.

Other notable figures who passed away in March include Nicholas Lloyd Webber, composer and record producer; Peter Werner, director and Oscar winner for Best Live-Action Short; and Bert I. Gordon, sci-fi director, writer, producer, and visual effects artist behind several famous giant-monster films. The list also includes Ted Donaldson, former child actor; Steve Mackey, bassist for the rock band Pulp and record producer; Brian “Brizz” Gillis, co-founder of boy band LFO; and Gunter Nezhoda, an actor and favorite competitive bidder on A&E’s “Storage Wars” series.