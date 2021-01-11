Theresa Fritz Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Theresa Fritz has Died.

Ashley Lawrence 19h · Heartbroken tonight. One of my best soul-friends, Theresa Fritz, has left us. Her sudden passing has left the deepest hole in our hearts. Theresa was a giving, funny, witty and caring woman who gave of herself every chance she got. As a councillor for Carleton Place, she led and represented with honesty, integrity, passion and a deep love of this community. She enjoyed a healthy debate, had a thirst for knowledge, and had a killer taste in music. She was my friend. A hockey mom bond to start, but as time went on, she became a friend at soul-level. One of the three amigos. She was my compass many times, a sounding board, a hype girl, cheerleader, shoulder to cry on, and fellow pot-stirrer. Our loss is not something to measure. It simply can't be done. Selfishly I want more time. Her greatest trophies of a life well-lived are her husband and son. The deepest loves of her life, to whom she was dedicated to at every moment. All things pointed to them. My sweet friend, it doesn't make sense that you're not here. Not when yesterday we were chatting about birthdays and online school. We will come alongside your boys now. They are loved and we will all ensure that as Shane grows up he will know you the way you wanted him to. Rest easy, until I see you again.