Theresa L. Wright – victim name : Single-vehicle crash kills Theresa L. Wright in Scott County, MO

Fatal single-vehicle crash claims the life of Theresa L. Wright in Scott County, Missouri

A single-vehicle crash occurred east of Benton, Missouri on Friday, May 19th, prompting emergency crews to rush to the scene. The crash took place on Route E at around 11:50 a.m. Theresa L. Wright, a 57-year-old resident of Scott City, was driving westbound when her Chevrolet Trailblazer veered off the roadway to the right. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wright attempted to correct the error, causing the SUV to overturn into a ditch. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, while her two passengers, 3-year-old and 6-year-old girls from Sikeston, suffered minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital. KFVS maintains the copyright to this information.

