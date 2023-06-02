“Thermal Imaging-Based Palmar Hyperhidrosis Diagnosis”: A Regional Evaluation Method for Identification of Palmar Hyperhidrosis Using Thermal Imaging

Introduction

Hyperhidrosis is a skin disease that causes excessive sweating due to emotional stress, which can lower the quality of life according to the degree of discomfort. The most common type of hyperhidrosis is palmar hyperhidrosis, which is diagnosed by questionnaires in the clinic. However, the diagnosis of skin diseases such as hyperhidrosis is subjective and depends on the clinician’s knowledge and experience. Therefore, an objective diagnostic method is needed to overcome this subjective evaluation.

Objective Diagnostic Method for Palmar Hyperhidrosis

To present an objective diagnostic method for palmar hyperhidrosis, we performed a quantitative approach. In this study, we analyzed the evaporation heat of the hand using a thermal imaging camera. We locally divided the fingers and palm areas and evaluated them. As the body temperature residual heat and sweat evaporated, we captured the diffusion phenomenon with slow rates as the amount of water increased. Based on the degree of diffusion, we can diagnose the condition of hyperhidrosis.

Machine Learning Classifier Training Data

We used the analysis data as the machine learning classifier training data to diagnose the state about the presence or absence of sweat. K-nearest neighbors, one of the classifiers used, showed the best performance with an accuracy of 96%. This study can be a basic study that quantitatively presents the criteria for determining the drug treatment injection site for palmar hyperhidrosis.

New Diagnostic Evaluation Method for Thermal Imaging-Based Palmar Hyperhidrosis

The proof of the water evaporation heat of sweat can be presented as a new diagnostic evaluation method for thermal imaging-based palmar hyperhidrosis. This method can overcome the subjective evaluation of the diagnosis of skin diseases such as hyperhidrosis. By providing an objective diagnostic method, we can improve the accuracy of the diagnosis and provide better treatment options for patients.

Conclusion

In conclusion, hyperhidrosis is a skin disease that causes excessive sweating due to emotional stress, which can lower the quality of life. Palmar hyperhidrosis is the most common type of hyperhidrosis, and its diagnosis is subjective and depends on the clinician’s knowledge and experience. To overcome this subjective evaluation, we presented an objective diagnostic method by performing a quantitative approach. This study can be a basic study that quantitatively presents the criteria for determining the drug treatment injection site for palmar hyperhidrosis and can be presented as a new diagnostic evaluation method for thermal imaging-based palmar hyperhidrosis through the proof of the water evaporation heat of sweat. By providing an objective diagnostic method, we can improve the accuracy of the diagnosis and provide better treatment options for patients.

Thermal imaging-based diagnosis of hyperhidrosis Local assessment of palmar hyperhidrosis Non-invasive diagnosis of hyperhidrosis Quantitative assessment of hyperhidrosis Hand sweating diagnosis with thermal imaging

News Source : SpringerLink

Source Link :A Local Assessment Approach for Diagnosis of Thermal Imaging-Based Palmar Hyperhidrosis/