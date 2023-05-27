Thermal man identified as victim in two-car collision

Huber Barrera Toledo victim name : Thermal Man Identified as Victim in Fatal Collision

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, a collision involving two cars took place near Oasis and Thermal on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the death of a Thermal man, identified as Huber Barrera Toledo, and minor injuries to another person. The crash occurred at the intersection of Harrison and Pierce streets in an agricultural area close to farms, fields, and a trailer park. One vehicle involved in the accident overturned on its roof, but no further details were released about the cause of the collision. The fire department reported the incident, and The Desert Sun reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for additional information but received no response.

Read Full story : 43-year-old Thermal man was victim in fatal crash near Oasis /

News Source : Ema Sasic,Paul Albani-Burgio

Fatal car crash near Oasis Victim of fatal car accident Thermal man killed in car accident Oasis car accident claims life of Thermal resident Fatal collision on Oasis road involving Thermal man