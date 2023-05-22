Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies : Choc chip cookies made with Thermomix

Improve Your Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies with the Ultimate Guide

Introduction:

Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies have become a popular dessert choice for people who own a Thermomix machine. These delicious cookies are easy to make and can be enjoyed at any time of the day. In this article, we will discuss the ingredients, steps, and tips to make Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies.

Ingredients:

1 cup of unsalted butter

1 cup of white sugar

1 cup of brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

3 cups of all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of salt

2 cups of chocolate chips

Steps:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

Step 2: In the bowl of your Thermomix machine, add the unsalted butter, white sugar, and brown sugar. Mix the ingredients at medium speed until they are creamy and fluffy.

Step 3: Add the eggs and vanilla extract to the bowl. Mix again at medium speed until the eggs are fully incorporated.

Step 4: In a separate bowl, mix the all-purpose flour, baking soda, and salt.

Step 5: Slowly add the dry ingredients to the bowl of wet ingredients in the Thermomix machine. Mix at low speed until the ingredients are fully combined.

Step 6: Add the chocolate chips to the bowl of cookie dough. Mix again at low speed until the chocolate chips are evenly distributed.

Step 7: Using an ice cream scoop, scoop the cookie dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 8: Bake the cookies for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown.

Step 9: Remove the cookies from the oven and let them cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes.

Step 10: Transfer the cookies to a wire rack and let them cool completely before serving.

Tips:

Make sure that the butter is at room temperature before adding it to the Thermomix machine. Do not overmix the cookie dough as this can result in tough cookies. Use high-quality chocolate chips for the best flavor. If you want softer cookies, decrease the baking time by 1-2 minutes. You can freeze the cookie dough for up to 3 months.

Conclusion:

Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies are a delicious dessert that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. With the help of your Thermomix machine, you can easily make these cookies in the comfort of your own home. By following the simple steps and tips provided in this article, you can ensure that your cookies turn out perfectly every time. So, what are you waiting for? Get your Thermomix machine and start making these delicious cookies today!

——————–

1. What is a Thermomix Choc Chip Cookie?

Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies are delicious cookies made with a Thermomix machine that incorporates chocolate chips into the dough. They are soft, chewy, and perfect for any occasion.

What ingredients do I need to make Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies?

You will need flour, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla extract, baking powder, salt, and chocolate chips. How do I make Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies?

First, cream together the butter, sugar, and vanilla extract. Then, add the eggs and mix until combined. In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture and mix until just combined. Fold in the chocolate chips and bake the cookies in the oven. How long do I bake Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies?

Bake the cookies in the oven for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges are golden brown. Can I freeze Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies?

Yes, you can freeze Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies. Simply place the cooled cookies in an airtight container or freezer bag and store in the freezer for up to 3 months. How many cookies does this recipe make?

This recipe makes approximately 24 cookies, depending on the size of the cookie dough balls. Can I substitute the chocolate chips for something else?

Yes, you can substitute the chocolate chips for any other type of baking chips or chunks, such as white chocolate, peanut butter, or butterscotch. Are Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies gluten-free?

No, this recipe is not gluten-free. However, you can substitute the flour for a gluten-free alternative to make gluten-free cookies. How long do Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies stay fresh?

Thermomix Choc Chip Cookies will stay fresh for up to 5 days when stored in an airtight container at room temperature.