These mobile games in India consume maximum data: Report reveals data collection practices

A recent report by Surfshark, a cyber-security company, has identified popular mobile games in India such as Call of Duty Mobile, Carrom Pool: Disc Game, and Candy Crush Saga as the most data-intensive games. The report revealed that these games collect up to 17 out of 32 various data points, including personal information like photos and videos, contact details, location data, and contact lists. Furthermore, among the 50 popular mobile gaming apps in India, a significant majority of 38 apps employ or share users’ data for third-party advertising intentions, with Ludo King and Subway Surfers being two of the most data-hungry apps. The report raises concerns about the potential privacy risks associated with the collection and usage of location data by these games and emphasizes that the collected data can be exploited for purposes that extend beyond gaming, such as targeted marketing or market research.

