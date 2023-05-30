They’ve spotted a rare Supernova: Koichi Itagaki becomes amateur astronomer sensation

Itagaki Supernova. : They’ve spotted a rare Supernova: Koichi Itagaki

Astronomy history has been shaped not only by professionals but also by so-called “amateurs” like Koichi Itagaki, who recently made a sensational discovery. Despite lacking formal training, Itagaki’s familiarity with the Universe led him to identify a rare Supernova. It just goes to show that anyone can contribute to scientific breakthroughs. The discovery has been spotted…

News Source : Thomas

