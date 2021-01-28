Thida Penn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Thida Penn has Died.
Thida Penn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2021.
Frank Ski 3h · This one really hurts RIP Thida Penn One of the Kindest, Humble, Charismatic and Gracious Souls I’ve ever had the joy of calling a Friend! God Bless her daughter and family. Memories to the Frank Ski’s Restaurant Crew Frank Ski’s Entertainment Restaurant & Lounge
