Thijs Maarleveld Death – Obituary : RT @IIcuch: It is with tremendous sadness that the underwater archeology community receives the news of the death of Thijs Maarl…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @IIcuch: It is with tremendous sadness that the underwater archeology community receives the news of the death of Thijs Maarleveld, a founding member of ICUCH. Committed to the best scientific and ethical standards & a true promoter of the 2001 Convention, Thijs will be greatly missed.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.