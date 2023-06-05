“Things to do in Dallas”: Top 5 Activities to Enjoy in Dallas and Collin County this Week

Get ready to indulge in some delicious food and drinks this week in Collin County. Here are our top picks:

Lockhart Smokehouse in Plano is serving up some mouth-watering barbecue dishes that are sure to satisfy your cravings. From brisket to ribs, their menu has it all. Don’t forget to try their famous mac and cheese as a side dish. Looking for some tasty cocktails? Head to Whiskey Cake in Plano for their creative and unique drink menu. Try their “Bee’s Knees” cocktail made with gin, lemon, honey and lavender or their “Smoke and Mirrors” with mezcal, pineapple, jalapeño and lime. If you’re in the mood for some sushi, check out Sushi Marquee in Frisco. Their menu offers a variety of sushi rolls, including the popular “Marquee Roll” with spicy tuna, avocado, crab mix and soy paper. For a sweet treat, stop by Sugar Ray’s Bake Shop in Allen. Their cupcakes, cookies and cakes are all made from scratch and are the perfect way to satisfy your sweet tooth. Finally, if you’re looking for a place to grab a drink with friends, check out Tupelo Honey in Frisco. Their menu offers a variety of cocktails, beers and wines to choose from, and their outdoor patio is the perfect spot to enjoy a drink on a warm summer evening.

No matter what your taste buds are craving, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this week in Collin County. So go out and explore all the delicious food and drinks this area has to offer!

Dallas Events Collin County Activities Fun things to do in Dallas Weekend events in Collin County Dallas attractions and entertainment

News Source : Jesse Logister

Source Link :The Top 5 Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County/