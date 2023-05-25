Third San Diego Teen Arrested in Connection with Fatal Shooting of 20-Year-Old Man in San Ysidro

Adrian Rodriguez, suspect in San Ysidro shooting case : Third Teen Arrested in Connection with San Ysidro Shooting

A San Diego teenager named Adrian Rodriquez has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in San Ysidro in April. The police identified Rodriquez as a suspect, but did not reveal how they came to that conclusion. He was already in custody on an assault charge when he was arrested. This is the third arrest made in connection with the case, and the police believe that all suspects were known to each other and participated in the murder. The investigation is ongoing, and the police have not released a motive for the shooting. The victim, Mr. Arvizu, was found shot in front of his friend’s home and later died in the hospital.

News Source : Karen Kucher

