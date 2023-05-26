William D. Dennis : “Third Suspect Arrested in Damarcus Ardoin Murder Case”

According to the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility, a third suspect related to the murder of Damarcus Ardoin on February 1 has been apprehended in Lake Charles, LA. William D. Dennis, 24, was wanted for second-degree murder and his arrest warrant was issued on March 17 with a bond set at $250,000. He has been taken into custody and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility. Two other suspects, Autoria “Tori” Lachney, 22, and Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, were arrested a few days after the homicide. They both face one count of second-degree murder. The fourth suspect, Justin J. Ned, 22, of DeQuincy, is still wanted for the charge of principal to second-degree murder. The story is still developing and KPLC will provide more information as it becomes available.

News Source : https://www.kplctv.com

