Third whooping cough baby fatality

A third infant succumbs to pertussis infection.

Whooping Cough Outbreak in New Zealand

Tragically, a third baby has died from whooping cough in New Zealand, prompting concerns that the disease is spreading undetected throughout the community. Reports indicate that all three infants who died from the disease were under a year old, with the latest death occurring separately from the two previously reported cases in February.

Eleven Cases of Whooping Cough Reported

National Public Health Service clinical lead Dr William Rainger has stated that there have been 11 reported cases of whooping cough in New Zealand to date. Despite the relatively low number of cases, the ratio of fatalities to identified cases is much higher than in previous years, which could suggest that there may be undetected spread in the community.

Urgent Reminder of the Seriousness of Whooping Cough

Typically, between one and two out of every 100 babies under the age of one who are hospitalised with whooping cough will die. While reported cases have remained low, these three deaths are an urgent reminder that whooping cough is a serious illness.

Immunisation Rates Drop During COVID-19 Pandemic

Immunisation rates in New Zealand plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic and have yet to recover. In December, just 82.4 per cent of 24-month-olds were up to date with their vaccinations – well below the 95 per cent rate required for herd immunity. Among Māori children, the rate was even lower at only 66.4 per cent.

Whooping Cough: Known Facts and Symptoms

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, is spread by coughing and sneezing, and infectious individuals can pass it on up to a week before their symptoms manifest. The initial symptoms include a runny nose, cough and fever. After a week to ten days, the cough becomes more severe and is often accompanied by a distinct “whoop,” dry retching or vomiting. If diagnosed early, treatment with antibiotics can reduce the infection period to between two to five days. However, if left untreated, patients can be infectious for up to three weeks.

The Importance of Immunisation

The best protection against whooping cough is to ensure that pregnant individuals, babies and those who will spend time with babies are all immunised. Whooping cough immunisations are routinely given to pregnant individuals at 16 weeks, and infants are immunised at six weeks, three months, and five months. Boosters are given at four years and eleven years. Fortunately, the injections are free for under-18-year-olds, pregnant individuals, high-risk patients, and adults between 45 years and 65 years.

Prevention and Self-Isolation Measures

With the school holidays and the upcoming long Easter weekend, those who are unwell should avoid visiting young babies. Anyone living with a baby who has a new or worsening cough, sneezing, runny nose, or a fever should self-isolate if possible. Immunisation is available at medical centres, Hauora and Pacific health providers, and some pharmacies. Vaccination is easy, free, and highly recommended to help prevent whooping cough from becoming a deadly epidemic.