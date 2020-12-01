Thistle Lea Death –Dead-Obituaries : Thistle Lea of Amherst NY has died.

Thistle Lea of Amherst NY has died, according to a statement posted online on November 30 . 2020.

Amherst Police say they responded to the area of Thistle Lea to check the welfare of a man lying in the street on Sunday at 3 a.m.

Police say the man appeared to have serious injuries and was taken by Twin City Ambulance to ECMC, where he died from the injuries. Wivb.com reported.