Thobela Fm Presenters Who Passed Away Recently Today : Beloved Presenters of Thobela FM Mourned by the Station

Thobela FM Mourns Loss of Beloved Presenters

Thobela FM, a radio station in South Africa, is grieving the loss of two of their cherished presenters, Mr. Alpheus “Radio Africa” Gaelejwe and Mr. Michael “Reddy” Mthembu.

Mr. Alpheus “Radio Africa” Gaelejwe

Mr. Gaelejwe, better known as Radio Africa, passed away on May 20th, 2020, at the age of 54. He had been with Thobela FM for over 10 years and was renowned for his love of African music and his unique presenting style. His show, “Radio Africa Pleasure Zone,” was eagerly listened to every Saturday and Sunday, where he played music from across Africa and discussed issues affecting Africans locally and abroad. The entire community is mourning his loss as his passing has created a significant gap at Thobela FM. His colleague, Mr. Monwabisi “Woza Nabuza” Nkompela paid tribute to him as a dedicated broadcaster who devoted his life to promoting African music and culture.

Mr. Michael “Reddy” Mthembu

Mr. Mthembu, another well-known Thobela FM presenter, passed away on July 27th, 2020, at the age of 38. He was with the radio station for 13 years and was renowned for his vibrant personality and ability to connect with listeners. He hosted the afternoon drive show, “Thobela FM Café”, playing a mix of national and international music and inviting listeners to discuss social issues. His colleagues are still struggling to come to terms with his sudden passing. Mr. Mpho Maphopha, the station manager, described him as being full of energy and able to make everyone around him smile.

Impact on Thobela FM

The passing of Mr. Gaelejwe and Mr. Mthembu has had a profound impact on Thobela FM and its listeners. Both presenters had a deep connection with the community and used their shows to create a space for people to connect and share their stories.

Tributes and Condolences

Thobela FM has paid tribute to both presenters and expressed their condolences to their respective families. The station has established a memorial fund to support the families during this difficult time.

Legacy of Beloved Presenters

The tragic loss of Mr. Gaelejwe and Mr. Mthembu serves as a reminder of the critical role that radio plays in communities. Radio presenters often become the voice of the people, providing a space for them to connect and engage. They will be deeply missed not only by Thobela FM but by the entire community. However, their legacy will continue to touch many lives in the years to come.