Thobela Fm Presenters Who Passed Away : Remembering Thobela FM’s Beloved Presenters Who Passed Away Too Soon

Thobela FM: Remembering its Iconic Presenters

Thobela FM is one of the most popular radio stations in South Africa, known for its vibrant presenters and engaging programming. Over the years, the station has lost some of its beloved presenters who passed away too soon, leaving a void in the hearts of their fans and colleagues.

The Late Mpho Nefale

One of the most iconic presenters to have graced the airwaves of Thobela FM was the late Mpho Nefale, who was affectionately known as “Mphoza.” He was a talented DJ and presenter who hosted the popular evening show, “The Evening Drive.” Mphoza was a force to be reckoned with, as he had a unique ability to connect with his listeners and keep them entertained throughout his show.

In 2015, tragedy struck when Mphoza passed away in a car accident. His untimely death left his fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief. His legacy, however, lives on through the memories of his electrifying presence on the airwaves of Thobela FM. He will always be remembered for his infectious laughter, charming personality, and his love for music.

The Late Ronnie Mashigo

Another presenter who left an indelible mark on the station was the late Ronnie Mashigo, who was known as “Papa Action.” He was a veteran broadcaster who had a career spanning over three decades. He was a versatile presenter who hosted a range of shows, including the popular “Morning Breakfast” show.

Papa Action was a father figure to many of his listeners, as he often offered words of wisdom and encouragement to those who tuned in to his show. He was known for his deep voice, witty sense of humor, and his ability to keep his listeners informed and entertained.

In 2017, tragedy struck when Papa Action passed away due to an illness. His death left a void in the hearts of his fans and colleagues at Thobela FM. He will always be remembered as a true icon of South African broadcasting, who dedicated his life to entertaining and informing his listeners.

The Late Mpho “Mzekezeke” Letsholonyane

Thobela FM has also lost other beloved presenters over the years, including the likes of Mpho “Mzekezeke” Letsholonyane, who was a popular kwaito artist turned radio personality. Mzekezeke was known for his unique stage persona, which included wearing a mask and a tracksuit.

In 2020, news broke that Mzekezeke had passed away due to COVID-19 complications. His death came as a shock to his fans and colleagues, who had come to love and appreciate his unique style of presenting. He will always be remembered as a true entertainer, who brought joy and laughter to the airwaves of Thobela FM.

In Conclusion

Thobela FM has lost some of its most beloved presenters over the years, leaving a void in the hearts of their fans and colleagues. However, their legacies live on through the memories of their electrifying presence on the airwaves of Thobela FM. They will always be remembered as true icons of South African broadcasting, who dedicated their lives to entertaining and informing their listeners.

