Thomas Bradley Death -Dead : Retired Hoover Fire Chief Thomas Bradley.

Retired Hoover Fire Chief Thomas Bradley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

We are heartbroken to pass along the news that Retired Hoover Fire Chief Thomas E. Bradley passed away today. Chief Bradley retired from Birmingham Fire Dept after over 20 yrs of service. He then served as Hoover’s Fire Chief from 1976-2009. Chief Bradley will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/kUz3dDJat7 — Hoover Fire Dept (@HooverFireDept) December 5, 2020

Tributes

Our thoughts and prayers are with Retired Hoover Fire Chief Thomas Bradley’s family and our brothers and sisters at the @HooverFireDept. Thank you, sir, for your service to this community. You will be missed. Rest In Peace, Chief. We’ll take the Watch from here. #hooverpd https://t.co/RFV2IC1Ly7 — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) December 6, 2020