Thomas Bradley Death -Dead : Retired Hoover Fire Chief Thomas Bradley.

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Thomas Bradley Death -Dead : Retired Hoover Fire Chief Thomas Bradley.

Retired Hoover Fire Chief Thomas Bradley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.

“Hoover Fire Dept on Twitter: “We are heartbroken to pass along the news that Retired Hoover Fire Chief Thomas E. Bradley passed away today. Chief Bradley retired from Birmingham Fire Dept after over 20 yrs of service. He then served as Hoover’s Fire Chief from 1976-2009. Chief Bradley will be greatly missed.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.