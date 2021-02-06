Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 1964 U.S. Olympian Thomas ‘Jake’ McCoy has Died.

1964 U.S. Olympian Thomas ‘Jake’ McCoy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family & friends of 1964 U.S. Olympian Thomas 'Jake' McCoy, who passed away today.

USA Hockey @usahockey Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family & friends of 1964 U.S. Olympian Thomas ‘Jake’ McCoy, who passed away today.

