Thomas Freeman Yeboah Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Thomas Freeman Yeboah has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @SaddickAdams: Sad to hear the loss of a colleague Thomas Freeman Yeboah. A sports journalist who was well versed in history and stats of Ghana Football and one of the most valuable tanks of information. Thomas was a former member of the GFA Research Team. RIP Mr “Setting the Records Straight”



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.