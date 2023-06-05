“Thomas Keller cutting board” : Crafted in the USA: Cangshan | Thomas Keller Signature Collection Walnut End-Grain Cutting Board, 16 x 22 x 2.0″

USA-Made Cangshan | Thomas Keller Signature Collection End-Grain Cutting Board in Walnut, 16 x 22 x 2.0\”



Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards are a must-have for any kitchen. These boards are made from the highest grade of solid black walnut trees in North America, ensuring that they are of the highest quality. The end-grain construction of the boards provides exceptional strength and durability, ensuring that your knives won’t dull easily. The tightly packed wood grains also make the boards moisture resistant, which is essential in a kitchen where spills and messes are bound to happen.

One of the best things about Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards is that they are all natural. No stains are used to achieve the beautiful color of the boards, and they are treated with 100% food safe mineral oil. This means that you don’t have to worry about any harmful chemicals or toxins coming into contact with your food. The multiple coats of mineral oil applied to the board also ensure that it is protected from moisture, making it even more durable.

Another great feature of Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards is the finger grips cut out on each side of the board. This makes it easy to transfer the board from one surface to another, and also makes it easier to lift the board when you need to clean it. The fact that the board is reversible also means that you can use both sides of the board, making it even more versatile.

The Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting board was designed with Michelin starred chef Thomas Keller, ensuring that it is of the highest quality. The handcrafted nature of the board also means that each board is unique. The attention to detail and quality craftsmanship that goes into making these cutting boards is evident in the finished product. However, it’s important to note that the boards should only be hand washed in order to maintain their quality and durability.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for a high-quality cutting board that is both beautiful and functional, look no further than Cangshan Cutlery End-Grain cutting boards. Made from the highest grade of solid black walnut trees in North America, these boards are moisture resistant, tightly packed, and treated with 100% food safe mineral oil. The finger grips cut out on each side of the board make it easy to transfer and lift, and the fact that it is reversible means that you can use both sides of the board. Designed with Michelin starred chef Thomas Keller, these cutting boards are handcrafted and unique. Just be sure to hand wash them in order to maintain their quality and durability.



