Thomas Mollencop : 84-year-old man killed in Lexington crash

“84-Year-Old Thomas Mollencop Killed in I-75 Crash in Lexington”

According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, an elderly man was killed in a crash on the interstate in Lexington on Sunday evening. Thomas Mollencop, an 84-year-old resident of Lexington, passed away at the accident site due to numerous blunt force injuries. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile-marker 111, resulting in road closures and traffic diversions at exit 113. Further details regarding the incident are not yet available, but updates on this developing story will be provided.

News Source : Christopher Leach

