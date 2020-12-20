Thomas Osorio Death -Dead – Obituary :Thomas Osorio has Died .

Thomas Osorio has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

LKN Wrestling @LKNWrestle LN Wrestling Family please keep Thomas Osorio (two friends) and his Mother in your Thoughts and Prayers. They were involved in a head on collision late last night. Thomas and his friends are all in the ICU We will keep our Wrestling Family updated as things progress.

