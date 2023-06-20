“Thomas: ProPublica’s Major Contributors Also Fund Its Operations”

ProPublica’s Top Donors Also Bankroll#thomas

The Daily Caller has reported that ProPublica, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization, has received funding from some of the same donors who have also supported the controversial activist group, #thomas.

According to the article, several high-profile donors, including the Ford Foundation and the Open Society Foundations, have given millions of dollars to both ProPublica and #thomas. This has raised questions about the independence of ProPublica’s reporting, as well as the potential influence that #thomas may have on the organization.

ProPublica has denied any wrongdoing and maintains that it is committed to journalistic integrity and independence. However, the article suggests that the overlap in funding sources may be cause for concern.

The issue of donor influence on nonprofit organizations is a contentious one, and it remains to be seen how ProPublica will address these concerns in the future.

