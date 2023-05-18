thomas stitt dead – death – obituary : Remembering Thomas Stitt: An Obituary of an Extraordinary Life

Honoring the Life of Thomas Stitt: A Tribute to an Exceptional Existence

Remembering Thomas Stitt: An Extraordinary Man

Thomas Stitt was an extraordinary man who lived a life full of passion, dedication, and selflessness. His unwavering commitment to his community, his family, and his work will forever be remembered. Thomas passed away on June 30th, 2021, at the age of 82.

Early Life and Career

Thomas was born on March 3rd, 1939, in a small town in Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of three siblings, and his parents instilled in him the importance of hard work and dedication from a young age. After completing high school, Thomas attended Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a degree in engineering. He started his career at a small engineering firm, where he quickly rose through the ranks and became a respected leader in his field. Thomas was known for his innovative ideas and his ability to solve complex problems, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand to his colleagues.

Family Life

Thomas was a devoted husband and father. He met his wife, Mary, while they were both attending college, and they were married for over 50 years. Together, they raised three children who were the center of their world. Thomas was a loving and supportive father who was always there for his children, no matter what.

Community Involvement

In addition to his work and family, Thomas was deeply involved in his community. He was a passionate advocate for education, and he spent countless hours volunteering at his local schools. He also volunteered at his church, where he served as a deacon for many years. Thomas was a man who believed in giving back to his community, and he did so selflessly and with great passion.

Interests and Talents

Thomas was a man of many talents and interests. He was an avid reader, and he loved nothing more than getting lost in a good book. He was also a talented musician and played the piano and guitar. Thomas was a lover of the outdoors, and he enjoyed hiking, fishing, and camping with his family.

Legacy and Remembrance

Thomas will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His legacy of hard work, dedication, and selflessness will continue to inspire others for generations to come. He was a man who lived his life with purpose and passion, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. Thomas Stitt was an extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life, and his passing is a great loss. Rest in peace, Thomas, and thank you for your remarkable life.

