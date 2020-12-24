Thoriq Husler Death -Dead – Obituary : Thoriq Husler has Died .

Thoriq Husler Death -Dead – Obituary : Thoriq Husler has Died .

Thoriq Husler has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

Nuice Media @nuicemedia The Regent of East Luwu, Makassar, has died of Covid-19. Thoriq Husler, who won re-election on 9/12 started showing symptoms after the election and had been hospitalized since. He was just declared negative but the damage to his organs from the infection was too severe.

