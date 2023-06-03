“Thorns vs OL Reign live stream”: Thorns vs. OL Reign: A Guide on How to Watch and What to Know

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) is a professional women’s soccer league based in the United States. It was founded in 2012 and currently consists of 12 teams.

Angel City FC

Angel City FC is a new team that will be joining the NWSL in 2022. The team is based in Los Angeles and is owned by a group of investors, including actress Natalie Portman and tennis star Serena Williams. The team has already made a big impact, with a focus on community involvement and social justice issues.

Chicago Red Stars

The Chicago Red Stars were one of the founding members of the NWSL and have been a consistent presence in the league. They have made it to the playoffs several times and have a strong fan base in Chicago.

Houston Dash

The Houston Dash were the first team in the NWSL to win a championship, taking home the trophy in 2020. They have a talented roster, including US Women’s National Team players Jane Campbell and Kristie Mewis.

Kansas City Current

The Kansas City Current are another new team that joined the NWSL in 2021. They are the second team to be based in Kansas City, following the folding of the previous team, the Utah Royals. The Current have a number of talented players, including US Women’s National Team player Rachel Daly.

North Carolina Courage

The North Carolina Courage have been one of the most successful teams in the NWSL, winning the championship in 2018 and 2019. They have a talented roster, including US Women’s National Team players Abby Dahlkemper and Crystal Dunn.

OL Reign

OL Reign are based in Tacoma, Washington and are owned by the same group that owns French club Olympique Lyonnais. They have a talented roster, including US Women’s National Team players Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

Orlando Pride

The Orlando Pride have a strong fan base and a talented roster, including US Women’s National Team players Alex Morgan and Ashlyn Harris. The team has made it to the playoffs several times, but has yet to win a championship.

Portland Thorns FC

The Portland Thorns FC have one of the most passionate fan bases in the NWSL. They have won two championships, in 2013 and 2017, and have a talented roster, including US Women’s National Team players Lindsey Horan and Crystal Dunn.

Racing Louisville FC

Racing Louisville FC is another new team that joined the NWSL in 2021. They have a talented roster, including US Women’s National Team player Emily Fox.

NJ/NY Gotham FC

NJ/NY Gotham FC, formerly known as Sky Blue FC, are based in New Jersey and have a talented roster, including US Women’s National Team players Carli Lloyd and Midge Purce. The team has made it to the playoffs several times, but has yet to win a championship.

San Diego Wave FC

San Diego Wave FC is another new team that will be joining the NWSL in 2022. The team is owned by a group of investors, including former US Women’s National Team player Abby Wambach.

Washington Spirit

The Washington Spirit have a talented roster, including US Women’s National Team players Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett. The team has made it to the playoffs several times, but has yet to win a championship.

