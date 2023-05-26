Thousand Oaks High School Alumnus Dominic Nocera Dies in Tragic Drowning Incident

Dominic Nocera, Thousand Oaks High School Alumnus, Dies in Drowning Accident

Early Life and Education

Dominic Nocera was born on October 14, 1998, in Thousand Oaks, California. He attended Thousand Oaks High School, where he was an active member of the school’s swim team. Nocera was known for his outgoing personality and his love for the outdoors.

After graduating from high school in 2016, Nocera attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he studied environmental science. He was a member of the university’s surf club and spent much of his free time exploring the nearby beaches and hiking trails.

The Drowning Accident

On June 12, 2021, Nocera and a group of friends went on a camping trip to the Kern River in Kern County, California. While swimming in the river, Nocera was caught in a strong current and swept downstream. His friends attempted to rescue him but were unsuccessful.

Nocera’s body was found by search and rescue teams several hours later, downstream from where he was last seen. His death was ruled as accidental drowning.

Remembering Dominic Nocera

Nocera’s death was a shock to his family and friends, who remember him as a kind and adventurous young man. His former swim coach at Thousand Oaks High School, Kevin Moulton, described Nocera as a “great athlete” and a “wonderful person.”

Nocera’s friends and classmates at UC Santa Barbara held a memorial service in his honor, where they shared stories and memories of their time with him. A GoFundMe page was also set up to help Nocera’s family with funeral expenses.

Water Safety Awareness

Nocera’s tragic death serves as a reminder of the importance of water safety. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10 people die from unintentional drowning every day in the United States.

To prevent drowning accidents, it is essential to follow basic water safety guidelines. These include wearing a life jacket when boating or swimming in open water, swimming in designated areas supervised by lifeguards, and never swimming alone.

Conclusion

Dominic Nocera was a beloved member of the Thousand Oaks and UC Santa Barbara communities. His death is a tragic loss, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Let us remember Nocera’s adventurous spirit and honor his memory by promoting water safety awareness.

