Assault victim Montez Young : Three arrested after assault at Winston-Salem house party, victim injured

Following an assault at a house party in Winston-Salem that left one man injured, three men have been arrested. Police were called to a home on Greenwich Road late on Wednesday night where they found a 21-year-old man with minor head injuries, along with several adults and children attending the party. Montez Young, 20, and Joshua Edmonds, 18, were accused of assaulting the victim while robbing him at gunpoint. Both suspects were arrested at the scene and face several charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon. The host of the party, Joshua Shields, 23, was also arrested and faces multiple charges after several guns and narcotics were found in his home. Shields and Edmonds are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

News Source : WXII

