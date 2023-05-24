Three arrested in ‘love jihad’ case involving rape and forced conversion in UP, Arif Khan among accused

Arif Khan – suspect in Mirzapur rape and ‘love jihad’ case. : “Three arrested in UP ‘love jihad’ rape case; Arif Khan accused of forcefully converting and assaulting married woman”

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district have arrested three suspects in connection with the rape of a married woman and an attempt to force her to convert to a different religion. According to the police, the main suspect, Arif Khan, posed as a Hindu man to deceive the victim before sexually assaulting her. The woman reported that Arif held her against her will for 25 days, during which time he also filmed the assault and used the footage to blackmail her. Arif also forced the woman to wear a burqa, offer namaz, and celebrate Eid while she was captive. The incident came to light when the victim managed to flee and reported the matter to the police. The police have identified this as a clear case of ‘love jihad’, and appropriate action will be taken.

News Source : The Statesman

