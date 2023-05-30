Three Arrested, Including UHBVN Officials, in Bribery Case in Karnal

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Bribe Arrest in Karnal district involving Vatan Singh and Ajay Kumar. : Two UHBVN officials arrested in Karnal for accepting bribe, including suspect Balraj

Three individuals, including two officials of the power department (UHBVN), were arrested by a team from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Karnal district for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. The accused were identified as Vatan Singh, an SDO, and Ajay Kumar, an LDC, both of whom were stationed at the Munak (Karnal) UHBVN office. The third accused was identified as Balraj, a middleman from Dharamgarh in Panipat. The SDO and LDC were allegedly accepting bribes through Balraj in exchange for processing the complainant’s Solar Net Metering file. According to Sachin Kumar, Inspector ACB Karnal unit, Balraj was caught taking a Rs 15,000 bribe on Monday, after having already taken Rs 55,000 from the complainant for the officials. The accused have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at ACB police station Karnal, and further investigation is ongoing.

News Source : TNN

