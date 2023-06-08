Three booked for culpable homicide after Sunil Kumar dies at salon in Ludhiana

Sanjeev Kumar, victim, Ludhiana : Three booked for culpable homicide after Sunil Kumar dies at Ludhiana salon, two arrested

Three individuals have been booked for culpable homicide after their friend, Sunil Kumar (32), died under mysterious circumstances at a salon in Grewal market in Daresi. The deceased’s family members alleged that the accused gave him some intoxicants. The accused include Varinder Kumar of Karabara, Sanjeev Kumar of Nanak Nagar, and Parminder Singh of Tajpur. Varinder and Sanjeev have been arrested, and an FIR has been lodged based on the complaint filed by Sunil’s brother. According to the complaint, the accused took Sunil along with them around 9 pm on Tuesday, and he did not return home after that. Sunil’s body was found at Sanjeev’s salon around 5 am on Wednesday.

News Source : TNN

